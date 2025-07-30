Clients of Access All Areas who were given roles at the Town Estate's recent SKA Fest in Melton Mowbray

Local job seekers are gaining valuable work-based training opportunities and broadening their work experience at the new programme of festivals in Melton Mowbray.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate has teamed up with Access All Areas, an independent employment and careers service based in the town, to provide roles at their events.

Since the first event – the Melton Pop Festival in Play Close Park – through to the recent SKA Fest, the project has attracted over 25 work placement participants.

The Town Estate has been recruiting local jobseekers to work on their events, creating paid work experience opportunities, as well as offering casual roles in customer service, ticket sales, event stewarding and ride supervision.

Access All Areas prepare the candidates for employment with the Town Estate through mentoring, short courses and distance learning programs.

All of those involved have enjoyed being part of a team, contributing to a community event and being financially rewarded.

Mark Frisby, director of training at Access All Areas, said: “The Town Estate has been very forward thinking and resourceful.

"They have supported us with providing work experience and employment opportunities for local job seekers.

"Hands-on work experience is the core of employment training.

"Being involved with the summer festivals has boosted our clients’ confidence.

"CEO Dean Rees and the Melton Town Estate team have been understanding of individuals development needs and very supportive with local people looking to re-access the workplace.”

Access All Areas work closely with the Department of Work and Pensions and the local job centre to ensure that clients’ income is protected and the work is compliant with their benefits.

They also offer free-of-charge qualifications in specific work areas.

On the success of the link-up with Town Estate events, Mr Frisby added: "Our clients were made to feel welcome and valued.

"Some clients have gone on to do repeated events, broadening their work experience further.

"This is all about local partnership working and creating the best opportunities for Melton residents.”

The success of this project has prompted other local employers to explore new ways of attracting local skills and talent to their business.

Access All Areas want to hear from other organisations that need recruitment and employment support.

Email the organisation at [email protected] or call them on 01664 784785.