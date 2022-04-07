How Melton people have rallied behind people fleeing Ukraine war

Members of the Want 2 Dance group which raised hundeds of pounds for Ukraine refugees by dancing in the Melton town centre EMN-220604-124605001

l Staff at Latham House Medical Practice in the town are dressing in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag on every Friday during April.

The Sage Cross Street practice is also running an online fundraising page with proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

The money will help the ActionAid charity provide emergency support and protection for those forced to flee to Poland, Hungary and Romania.

Their urgent needs include food, water, shelter, hygiene and dignity kits.

The surgery said: “At Latham House Medical Practice we want your support to help us fundraise to reach those in urgent need in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lhmp to pledge money for Latham House’s fundraising efforts.

l Members of the local Want 2 Dance group entertained shoppers in the town centre and their efforts attracted donations totalling £357.

The money will be given to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

l The Noel Arms pub, at Langham, is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine on Sunday.

Proceeds from a jumble sale there will be sent to a children’s hospital in Poland to help refugees fleeing from the war zone.

Clothing and baby items are among the things being sold in the sale, which starts at noon.

l Members of Melton Rotary Enterprise Club have organised a ceilidh and barn dance night at Melton Livestock Market on Friday April 15. Tickets for the Ukraine fundraiser, which runs from 7pm to 11pm, cost £15. Get tickets online via Eventbrite.

The Melton group has made connections with a Rotary club in Romania, which is supporting specifically refugees with disabilities who have fled Ukraine.