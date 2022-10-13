How do you want to give views on Melton planning issues?

Latest Melton Borough Council news

A consultation exercise has been launched this morning (Thursday) and there will be two public consultation events before it closes on November 10.

Responses will help Melton Borough Council update its Statement of Community Involvement, which sets out the key standards the council aims to achieve when involving the community throughout the preparation of plan documents, dealing with planning applications and engaging with communities who decide to prepare a neighbourhood plan.

It was last updated three years ago and it needs to be revisited to gauge whether a move to primarily online consultation methods is necessary.

Councillor Rob Bindloss, portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, said “It is really important that we are able to approach residents so that we are able to consult effectively.

"Resident involvement is crucial to help shape new developments in the borough, and I encourage as many people as possible to get involved and take part in this consultation”.

The two consultation events, which are taking place via Microsoft Teams, are on October 24, from 1pm to 3pm and November 2, from 6pm to 8pm.

These discussions will give the opportunity to pose questions to the officers involved in the production of the Statement of Community Involvement.