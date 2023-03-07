Housebuilders ordered to stop work at Melton site because of muddy roads
Work at a new housing development in Melton has been ordered to stop this afternoon (Tuesday) because of vehicles dropping mud on surrounding roads.
A number of residents have complained to Melton Borough Council about the muddy roads at the site off Lake Terrace, where 90 low cost homes are being built and planning permission is sought for over 70 more.
Drivers using Leicester Road and Ambleside Way are unhappy about the state of the roads and some parents say students attending nearby Long Field Academy have been splashed with mud by passing vehicles.
The council has today taken action to ensure developers prevent it happening any further.
A spokesperson for the borough council told the Melton Times this evening: “Following concerns raised by local residents about the mud and debris on the highways near to Lake Terrace, our Planning Enforcement Team have served a Temporary Stop Notice on the development site this afternoon.
“We take breaches such as this very seriously, as they can have a huge impact on our residents’ lives.
"The notice, which is effective immediately, prevents any construction vehicles from entering or exiting the site until the appropriate wheel washing facilities are in place.
"We will continue to engage with the developers and monitor the issue until it is resolved.”
The 10-acre site, which is close to the town tip, was previously used as grazing land and has the River Eye to the north.
It is being developed through a partnership between Leicester-based developer, GS Developments, Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) and My Pad Developments.