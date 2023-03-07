The junction between Ambleside Way and Lake Terrace where builders have left thick mud IMAGE Google StreetView

A number of residents have complained to Melton Borough Council about the muddy roads at the site off Lake Terrace, where 90 low cost homes are being built and planning permission is sought for over 70 more.

Drivers using Leicester Road and Ambleside Way are unhappy about the state of the roads and some parents say students attending nearby Long Field Academy have been splashed with mud by passing vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council has today taken action to ensure developers prevent it happening any further.

The approved plans for 90 new homes off Lake Terrace

A spokesperson for the borough council told the Melton Times this evening: “Following concerns raised by local residents about the mud and debris on the highways near to Lake Terrace, our Planning Enforcement Team have served a Temporary Stop Notice on the development site this afternoon.

“We take breaches such as this very seriously, as they can have a huge impact on our residents’ lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The notice, which is effective immediately, prevents any construction vehicles from entering or exiting the site until the appropriate wheel washing facilities are in place.

"We will continue to engage with the developers and monitor the issue until it is resolved.”

The 10-acre site, which is close to the town tip, was previously used as grazing land and has the River Eye to the north.