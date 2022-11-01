Scalford Country House Hotel

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, confirmed this week that more hotels were needed to house people while their cases are processed and the Melton Times has been told that Scalford Country House Hotel is one of the potential venues.

Around 40,000 have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel in small boats this year alone, with 1,500 crossing last weekend.

Such is the shortage of available beds for asylum-seekers that 4,000 have been staying at Manston processing centre in Kent, more than twice the number it was designed to house.

Living conditions there have been heavily criticised with some people developing diphtheria due to the overcrowding.

A spokeswoman for the borough council told the Melton Times this evening (Tuesday): “Melton Borough Council has been made aware that due to the continued significant pressure on the immigration system, the Home Office is exploring the option of using Scalford Country House Hotel as an additional contingency hotel.

“Should proposals for a contingency hotel within the Borough be progressed the council will work closely with the Home Office, Serco, and other key partners to ensure that all regulatory requirements are met and that community needs are considered.”

Hundreds of people fleeing Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover were housed at the hotel for short-term stays last year after the government pledged to support those who had supported British armed forces during the war there.

A large community effort was mobilised by local people to provide items like toiletries, shoes and coats for those staying there.

The hotel has since reverted to being available to guests and for weddings and other functions.

Melton borough councillor, Simon Lumley, says he is unhappy with the prospect that the hotel may again be used to house asylum-seekers.

Councillor Lumley, an independent, said: “Due to my own political views on this matter, I cannot support this policy here to house unknown immigrants in the Melton borough.