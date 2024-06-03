Walkers enjoying the last Dove Cottage Hospice wellbeing walk at Belvoir Castle in May

A special walk will be organised in the grounds of Belvoir Castle on Friday.

It is being organised by Stathern-based Dove Cottage Hospice and all members of the community are invited to attend.

It will be a chance to chat to friendly people while enjoying spectacular views of the Vale of Belvoir countryside, as well as learning more about volunteering opportunities at the hospice.

This will be the second such guided walk organised by Dove after a successful one was held in May and it has been timed to coincide with National Volunteers Week.

The walk will take place between 10am and 12.30pm and anyone wanting to join should meet outside Belvoir Bistro, at The Engine Yard shopping mall, for 10am.

Registration of intention to attend is required so that organisers can contact attendees in the event of cancellation.