Hospice garden party raises vital £4,000 for its upkeep

The Graham Tranfield Jazz Band performing at the Dove Cottage Hospice garden party and family fun day EMN-210917-122704001

The event featured live music, arts and craft stalls, a bouncy castle, kids’ treasure trail, sweet stall, glitter tattoos and refreshments and drew a healthy attendance.

The dog show was also heralded a success with more than 200 pets vying to be crowned champion in categories like Waggiest Tale and Best Rescue.

Janice Leverton, who brought her two grandchildren to the fun day, said: “There was so much to do to entertain the kids and keep everyone happy.

One of the stalls at the Dove Cottage Hospice garden party and family fun day EMN-210917-122644001

“We all had such a lovely time, and it was nice to see first-hand where our money is going.”

The Vale of Belvoir hospice provides day care and support groups for those in the local community with life-limiting illnesses, frailty and loneliness.

It wants to expand its services to help more people who need help in their daily lives, particularly families who are struggling with dementia.

The event is part of the hospice’s 25th anniversary celebrations, which also include a community fundraiser in which people are encouraged to create their own challenge themed around the number 25, and a bumper prize draw.

A scene from the Dove Cottage Hospice garden party and family fun day EMN-210917-122654001

The hospice aims to raise £25,000 by the end of the year through its fundraising efforts.

Chris Gatfield, Dove Cottage’s chief executive, said: “Once again we are overwhelmed by the love and support shown to us by our local community. “People came to our garden party, enjoyed themselves and donated money which we will put towards helping more people through our cherished care services. Thank you to everyone for your support.”