Emmaus director, Dawn Wright, receives a cheque from Hugh Wilson, Ragdale Hall Spa's managing director

Emmaus Leicestershire and Rutland was awarded £500 as part of the Ragdale Hall Community Chest, which allocates shares of a £10,000 funding pot to local charities and organisations.

Melton Mowbray resident, Dawn Wright, who is director of the local branch of the charity, was presented with a cheque by the spa’s managing director, Hugh Wilson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emmaus provides accommodation, support, and meaningful work opportunities for people who have experienced homelessness.

Dawn said: "This money will help fund counselling sessions for the people we support.

"People who have experienced homelessness are more likely to have mental health problems and access to counselling is often vital for renewing self-confidence and rebuilding lives."

Hugh commented: “Offering a safe place to those who are vulnerable and experiencing hardships due to homelessness is invaluable, especially during these times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As a spa we know how important it is to prioritise wellness in the body and mind, so being able to fund counselling sessions is a wonderful outcome.

“Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland is making a positive difference to our community and it’s a pleasure to be able to support its good works.”

The funding scheme, formerly known as Make It Happen, has been running for 15 years, and was restarted this year after being paused due to the Covid pandemic.