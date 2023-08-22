News you can trust since 1859
Homeless charity receives vital funding for counselling sessions

A local homelessness charity has thanked a community funding scheme run in collaboration by Ragdale Hall Spa and the Melton Times.
By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 13:09 BST
Emmaus director, Dawn Wright, receives a cheque from Hugh Wilson, Ragdale Hall Spa's managing directorEmmaus director, Dawn Wright, receives a cheque from Hugh Wilson, Ragdale Hall Spa's managing director
Emmaus director, Dawn Wright, receives a cheque from Hugh Wilson, Ragdale Hall Spa's managing director

Emmaus Leicestershire and Rutland was awarded £500 as part of the Ragdale Hall Community Chest, which allocates shares of a £10,000 funding pot to local charities and organisations.

Melton Mowbray resident, Dawn Wright, who is director of the local branch of the charity, was presented with a cheque by the spa’s managing director, Hugh Wilson.

Emmaus provides accommodation, support, and meaningful work opportunities for people who have experienced homelessness.

Dawn said: "This money will help fund counselling sessions for the people we support.

"People who have experienced homelessness are more likely to have mental health problems and access to counselling is often vital for renewing self-confidence and rebuilding lives."

Hugh commented: “Offering a safe place to those who are vulnerable and experiencing hardships due to homelessness is invaluable, especially during these times.

"As a spa we know how important it is to prioritise wellness in the body and mind, so being able to fund counselling sessions is a wonderful outcome.

“Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland is making a positive difference to our community and it’s a pleasure to be able to support its good works.”

The funding scheme, formerly known as Make It Happen, has been running for 15 years, and was restarted this year after being paused due to the Covid pandemic.

Ragdale Hall has so far awarded a total of £150,000 to charities, community groups and sports clubs.

