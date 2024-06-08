Holwell Works owners confirm closure plans
We reported back in March that Saint-Gobain PAM UK was proposing to cease operations at the factory and had begun consulting with the 161 staff employed there.
The company has confirmed that the process has now ended and the planted will be closed later this year.
The firm say the move is because it can produce its products in a far more environmentally-friendly and sustainable way at its French site.
A statement from Saint-Gobain PAM UK reads: “Following our proposed Holwell closure announcement on March 8, 2024, we can now confirm that our collective consultation with affected colleagues is complete and the production of our access covers and gratings will transfer to our PAM Blénod site in France by the end of this year."
It adds: “Thanks to the €11m investment in electric furnaces at the PAM Blénod foundry, we will be able to manufacture and supply our solutions at 50 per cent lower carbon emissions compared to our Holwell production facility.
"This investment, which we called Thor, helps us achieve our continuous strive to make the world a better home and ensures we're in a stronger position to provide new and more sustainable solutions in the future. The production move will also best place us to support customers with their sustainability objectives.”
The plant’s closure is a huge blow to the local economy because it has traditionally been one of the Melton area’s biggest employers since industrial processes began there back in 1881.
It currently makes more than 300 products for clients in infrastructure, water, utilities and telecommunications sectors.
The company statement added: “Throughout the transition period, we will remain committed to working with customers to meet their needs and will continue to provide them with the same service, support and quality they expect.
"We will also give all our affected colleagues the support, help and guidance they need.
"Work is underway to also ensure we mark the closure in a respectful way that recognises the long history and heritage of the Holwell site and its role in the local Melton community.
“We will continue to provide updates at key points throughout the year.”