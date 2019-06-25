Holly reaches Paris in cycle tribute for terrorist attack victim

Terrorist attack survivor Holly Jones arrived in Paris today (Tuesday) after cycling from London as part of a fundraising effort in memory of one of the victims.

The 28-year-old, who grew up in Melton and whose family live in Scalford, set off on Sunday from London Bridge, where she cheated death two years ago when a van carrying three Jihadis hurtled inches past her before ploughing into helpess pedestrians.

Eight people died that day, including some who were subsequently stabbed to death by the attackers in nearby Borough Market.

Those victims included 21-year-old Australian au pair Sara Zelenak, prompting her parents to set up Sarz Sanctuary holistic healing centres in the UK and Australia to support people suffering traumatic grief as a result of a sudden or violent death in her name.

As a fundraiser for the centres, Holly joined a group of cyclists, including Sara’s parents, Mark and Julie, in a pedal from London to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The party arrived there today - the French capital has particular significance because it was where Sara had arranged to meet up with her parents before her tragic death.

Holly, who completed the challenge with boyfriend Conor Turner, has so far raised more than 7,000 Australian dollars through her cycle.

Go online at meetyouinparis.everydayhero.com/au/holly if you would like to sponsor her.