History to be made with appointment of Melton's first female Team Rector

History will be made in October when the first female Team Rector for Melton Mowbray is officially appointed.
By Nick Rennie
Published 27th Jul 2023, 17:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 17:27 BST
Rev Mary Barr, who is to be appointed Melton's first female Team Rector, outside St Mary's ChurchRev Mary Barr, who is to be appointed Melton's first female Team Rector, outside St Mary's Church
Rev Mary Barr has been a team vicar in the area for six years and she took over as Acting Team Rector following the retirement of the Rev Kevin Ashby in April last year.

And it has now been confirmed that she will be confirmed as Melton’s permanent Team Rector by Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, at a ceremony at the town’s St Mary’s Church on Tuesday October 3.

Reflecting on her appointment, Rev Mary Barr told the Melton Times: “Of course I know the patch well, particularly the churches in the villages, after being a team vicar here for six years.

Rev Mary Barr, who is to be appointed Melton's first female Team Rector, inside St Mary's ChurchRev Mary Barr, who is to be appointed Melton's first female Team Rector, inside St Mary's Church
"I will be the first woman to be made Team Rector which is a nice honour.

"I was made a deaconess seven months before I could be made a deacon and I had to wait seven years to become a priest so it has been a long evolving journey.

"I am grateful that the Church of England has moved in this direction.”

Rev Barr’s husband is Rev Canon John Barr, who is Rector of the Ironstone Village family of churches, which includes. Chadwell, Eastwell, Eaton, Goadby Marwood, Scalford, Stonesby and Waltham on the Wolds.

The couple have two grown-up daughters, Rosie and Joanna, and a grandson.

Joanna is also a minister, serving a parish in Somerset, while Rev Barr’s father was also a vicar, in Exeter.

Her appointment as Melton’s Team Rector comes at a challenging time for the church and for people who worship locally.

"There are a lot changes in the church and a reorganisation within the Leicester Diocese, as there is in the Church of England nationally,” said Rev Barr.

"We are dealing with cutbacks in ministry posts and relying more on volunteers.

Melton Mowbray is a lovely town to work in but it is facing challenges like many other places with the cost of living crisis, which affects the finances coming into our churches.

"This is a challenging time but it is also an opportunity to move forward in new ways.”

Related topics:Melton MowbrayHistoryChurch of England