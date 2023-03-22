Historic sports club launches appeal to replace its ageing floodlights

Holwell Sports FC's ground at Welby Road, Asfordby Hill, where the floodlights date back to 1986

Holwell Sports FC has received a grant from the Football Association for 70 per cent of the cost of installing modern lighting at their ground on Welby Road at Asfordby Hill but they still need to raise £20,000.

The first team is one of the Melton area’s top senior sides, playing matches in the Future Lions United Counties League Division One.

The ground is also used by a number of junior and youth teams at the club, as well as girls teams.

Holwell Sports FC's first team

Club secretary Heather Taylor told the Melton Times: “We are currently working hard to raise money to replace our floodlights.

“Our current lights, which we had second hand from Leicester City FC in 1986, have come to the end of their lifespan.

“We have to raise £20,000 to replace them with LED floodlights, which will save us a lot of money on our electricity bill and ultimately help us survive.”

The club has thrived since it was founded in 1902 and aside from the adult 1st XI and the reserves there are also Under 18s, Under 16s and Under 12s boys teams and several girls’ sides. The ground is also used by a local Sunday League side.

To help them raise the funds, Holwell Sports FC has applied for a £500 share of our Ragdale Hall Community Chest funding scheme (see this week’s Melton Times for details on how to apply).