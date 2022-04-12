Historic miniature railway to relaunch in Melton park over Easter

Melton's miniature railway when it was previously a popular attraction in Wilton Park EMN-221204-125418001

The popular train has been out of action for almost three years but preparations have been made for it to chug again through Wilton Park.

There and Back Light Railway signed an agreement with Melton Mowbray Town Estate to take over the day-to-day operation of the 500metre-long 10.25” gauge miniature railway.

The little train began carrying passengers in the town park in 1968 and the locomotive has been externally restored to how it looked back then, with a second passenger carriage also being reunited with it.

Melton's miniature railway pictured in the late 1960s EMN-221204-125428001

The team running the restored attraction have been on site preparing the track ready for the new season and appeals are being made for volunteers to help run the service, with full training given to prospective train drivers.

It looks like the train will be very busy over the Easter holidays and throughout the summer months.

The restored track for Melton's miniature railway EMN-221204-125408001