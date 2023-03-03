Cemetery Lodge off Thorpe Road

The borough council wants to sell off Cemetery Lodge, a property dating back to the 1800s which is just inside the entrance gates.

It previously provided accommodation for council staff who worked at the graveyard but has recently been rented out to tenants.

But the council is keen now to sell it, with a guide price of about £185,000, with proceeds being used for development work to extend the cemetery site with more land needed for burials.

Cemetery Lodge with the Thorpe Road graveyard behind it

Members of the cabinet will be asked to approve the sale of the lodge at their latest meeting next week.

A report to go before the meeting states: “The Cemetery Lodge can easily be separated from the main cemetery site as it is located at the front of the cemetery immediately adjacent to the southern entrance from Thorpe Road.

“Access and egress to the property is available via the main southern access drive without having to enter the main burial area.

“The boundaries of the lodge will be suitably fenced to ensure that it is a self-contained site.

Cemetery Lodge in Thorpe Road

“As part of the sale appropriate clauses would be required in terms of the shared access drive and ensuring that this is kept free and clear at all times along with clear and defined responsibilities towards the maintenance of any boundaries.”

The stone lodge has a slate roof with a kitchen, lounge, dining room and bathroom on the ground floor while upstairs there are three bedrooms.

The property also has a private garden, a courtyard area with outhouse and dedicated car parking for at least two vehicles.

Since the last tenant left two years ago, the council has carried out extensive work to deal with damage caused by rising damp.

Cemetery Lodge off Thorpe Road

The lodge was then redecorated and recarpeted with total refurbishment works costing £11,000.

The council is also responsible for paying utility bills and Council Tax and making regular checks on the building.

The report to cabinet also says that selling the building should also prevent it being vandalised or being occupied by squatters, as has happened in the past. It is also thought that occupation of the building will also reduce anti-social behaviour in the graveyard.

The lodge is not considered suitable for council housing due to its historic character and construction.

Cemetery Lodge in the background behind the gravestones off Thorpe Road

It is also thought that it would be too costly to convert it for commercial use and that it would not be appropriate to increase traffic for this use at what is a peaceful and tranquil amenity.

The report states: “When the requirement to provide residential accommodation to staff ceased, the property was let for several years by the council on an Assured Shorthold Tenancy (AST) basis as it is held as an investment property as part of Special Expenses Melton Mowbray.

"The sale of Cemetery Lodge would generate a much needed capital receipt for the council to support the work in extending capacity of the current cemetery and futureproofing cemetery provision in the borough.”

If the sale is approved by cabinet members, an agent will be appointed to market and sell it.