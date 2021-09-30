Highest county civic honour awarded to long-serving former Belvoir councillor

Long-serving former Vale of Belvoir councillor, Byron Rhodes (left), with fellow retired county councillors Janice Richards and Ivan Ould, with their medal awarded as new honorary aldermen of Leicestershire EMN-210930-115910001

Byron Rhodes (79), a former Melton Borough Council leader who also served on Leicestershire County Council until May, now has the title of honorary alderman.

Mr Rhodes was one of three former councillors to this week be given the non-political honour, for exceptional service to County Hall.

Ivan Ould OBE, of Market Bosworth, and Janice Richards, of Earl Shilton, were also made honorary aldermen, which means they can attend major civic occasions in Leicestershire, wear a special badge of office and enjoy the courtesy of being addressed with their new title.

As the trio were confirmed at a special county council meeting yesterday (Wednesday), leader Nick Rushton said: “I am delighted to make Byron, Ivan, and Janice honorary aldermen in honour of their hard work and dedication to this council.

“This is the highest honour Leicestershire County Council can bestow and it is the least we can do to recognise and thank them for all they have done for the county council and the areas they served.

“They deserve this position due to the exceptional service they have given to the people across the county.”

Mr Rhodes was first elected to the county council in 1997, representing the Belvoir Division.

He held various roles during his term as a county councillor beginning with a leading role in scrutiny before being appointed to the cabinet in 2003, when he was appointed as the lead member for Safer Communities and also for Regulatory Services and Planning.