High profile Melton people give us their New Year Resolutions

Claire Lomas with the letter confirming she has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours list EMN-211229-101259001

The pandemic has continued to present challenges to the community throughout the Melton borough.

But there is plenty to look forward to in the next 12 month.

Work is scheduled to start on the town’s long-awaited bypass and big celebrations are planned to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, to name just two things.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Peter Faulkner, who is fundraising in 2022 EMN-211231-093631001

We asked prominent people in the Melton community for their highlights of 2021 and their New Year’s resolution.

***Matt Hampson OBE, founder, The Matt Hampson Foundation:

Highlight of 2021:

It has been an amazing year for the foundation but I think the highlight would have to be when we took a group of our beneficiaries to a lake to try water skiing for the first time since their injuries. Everyone had an amazing time and they had smiles on their faces all day.

Matt Hampson EMN-211229-100301001

New Year resolution:

My resolution for 2022 is really to continue the work that we do and also get our first guests settled into our new on-site intensive rehabilitation lodges at the Get Busy Living Centre at Burrough-on-the-Hill.

***Cllr Peter Faulkner, the Mayor of Melton:

Highlight of 2021:

Rev Kevin Ashby PHOTO PHIL BALDING EMN-211229-100425001

There have been many highlight to my year as Mayor. I have met lots of people who give their time freely to the community, most notably the Melton Lions who are doing so much up at the vaccination centre. But, for me, it has to be the Christmas carol service, one of the few civic carol services to take place this year.

New Year resolution:

My resolution for 2022 is to get fitter for my charity marathon walk for Young Lives vs Cancer.

***Claire Lomas, charity fundraiser and motivational speaker:

Melton Borough Council leader Joe Orson EMN-211229-100156001

Highlights of 2021:

Completing the London Marathon and receiving my own medal this time, surviving home-schooling, returning to speaking face to face at conferences/events and passing all the written exams for my pilot licence- leaving just the general skills test (the actual flying exam) which is imminent!

New Year resolution:

I don’t really have anything I would like to change - just keep striving to do what I can to make a difference to others, keep fit and have heaps of fun with my family/friends.

***Rev Kevin Ashby, rector of the Melton team parish:

Highlight of 2021:

After the isolation some older people were experiencing, it was very special to see people’s faces light up when we taught them how to join ‘Zoom’ services, coffee mornings and how to chat to other people virtually face to face again!

New Year resolution:

That we continue to seek new ways to draw in the lonely, the isolated and the housebound, so we can really care for everyone… not just those who are mobile.

***Councillor Joe Orson, leader of Melton Borough Council:

Highlight of 2021:

When we were seven days from the HIF grant being handed back to Homes England for the southern section of the MMDR (Melton bypass), with potentially our Local Plan being placed in jeopardy. Following a huge effort by the community, the borough council and our MP we were able to persuade the county council to re-think.

By working together with LCC the HIF funding was subsequently secured in November for the Southern Section of the MMDR

New Year resolution: