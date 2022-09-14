Hickling hosts annual scarecrow festival
The community at Hickling came up with some impressive displays for this year’s scarecrow festival at the weekend.
By Nick Rennie
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:55 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:37 pm
One of the most poignant was this one showing The Queen having tea with Paddington Bear, recreating that famous short film broadcast during the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.
Other displays featured Postman Pat, the juding panel for The Apprentice and an Ashes cricketer from 1985.
The family fun event also included a beer festival, live music, market stalls and street entertainment.