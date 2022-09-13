News you can trust since 1859

Her Majesty was one of 18 monarchs who visited Melton

The late Queen Elizabeth II was, remarkably, one of 18 British monarchs who have visited Melton Mowbray over the last 850 years.

By Nick Rennie
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 5:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:57 pm
The late Queen Elizabeth II smiles to the crowd from Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. - The curtain comes down on four days of momentous nationwide celebrations to honour Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee with a day-long pageant lauding the 96-year-old monarch's record seven decades on the throne. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Her Majesty is one of only two Queens to visit the town, however, the other being Victoria during her reign in the 19th century.

Melton has welcomed 16 Kings in that time, the first being Richard I, the Lionheart, in 1194, and last being George VI, whose death in February 1952 led to the accession of Elizabeth II.

