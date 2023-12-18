Help shape Melton Council's plans up to 2036
Since May’s elections, the new administration has been working to develop a new corporate strategy, which will help guide the focus and efforts of the authority for the next 12 years.
The proposed Vision 2036 is separated into eight statements, covering several broad themes, including leisure, housing, the economy and climate change, and which will become the foundations for the new strategy.
Once finalised, the vision will be supported by a more detailed four-year Corporate Delivery Plan, which will include specific actions and be linked to the council’s annual budget and medium-term financial plan, which is due to be considered in February.
At this formative stage, the council is encouraging everyone to share their views on the proposed vision statements.
Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “Setting these ambitious long-term aspirations for the borough will help us to improve facilities, develop infrastructure and deliver high quality services for the people of Melton without pushing council tax too high.
“We encourage everyone to get involved and share their feedback on our vision for 2036 and aspirations for Melton, before the consultation closes.”
The consultation is open until 11.59pm on Friday January 12.
Click HERE to complete the survey online.
Paper copies can be requested by calling 01664 502502 or emailing [email protected] and they must then be returned to the council’s Parkside offices at Station Approach, Burton Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1GH before the consultation closure date.