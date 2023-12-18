Residents, local business, community groups and other organisations are being invited to help shape the council’s long-term plans and priorities for the Melton borough.

Melton Borough Council has launched a public consultation

Since May’s elections, the new administration has been working to develop a new corporate strategy, which will help guide the focus and efforts of the authority for the next 12 years.

The proposed Vision 2036 is separated into eight statements, covering several broad themes, including leisure, housing, the economy and climate change, and which will become the foundations for the new strategy.

Once finalised, the vision will be supported by a more detailed four-year Corporate Delivery Plan, which will include specific actions and be linked to the council’s annual budget and medium-term financial plan, which is due to be considered in February.

At this formative stage, the council is encouraging everyone to share their views on the proposed vision statements.

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “Setting these ambitious long-term aspirations for the borough will help us to improve facilities, develop infrastructure and deliver high quality services for the people of Melton without pushing council tax too high.

“We encourage everyone to get involved and share their feedback on our vision for 2036 and aspirations for Melton, before the consultation closes.”

The consultation is open until 11.59pm on Friday January 12.

Click HERE to complete the survey online.