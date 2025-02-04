Help karate duo compete for Team GB
Two young karate fighters have launched a fundraiser to help them compete in the world junior championships.
Jinny Kettle and Henry Fowler, who are members of Ronin IKKU of Melton Mowbray, have been selected for the Great Britain team for the event in Leipzig, Germany, on May 10.
But they need financial support to be able to compete, train and travel to the competition.
They said: “This is an amazing opportunity for us – your support would mean the world to us.”
Go to www.gofundme.com/f/help-jinny-henry-to-represent-great-britain to sponsor them.