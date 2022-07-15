HEATWAVE: "I am worried about older and vulnerable people becoming very sick'

Nottingham Street in Melton Mowbray

Representatives have been meeting this morning (Friday) to discuss the issue – forecasters say Melton borough residents should expect 31 degrees on Sunday and a scorching 38 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday.

Significant additional pressure is anticipated for hospitals and health centres from patients suffering from the unusually high temperatures.

Mike Sandys, director of public health for Leicestershire and Rutland said: “There’s a growing list of fears ahead of this weekend.

"I am particularly worried about older and vulnerable people becoming very sick.

"This kind of prolonged heat is a risk to life.”

Dr Caroline Trevithick, executive director of nursing, quality and performance and deputy chief executive of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board said: “Most of us welcome hot weather, but when it's too hot for too long, there are health risks.

“In England, there are on average 2,000 heat related deaths every year.

"I ask everyone to take this seriously – young and old.”

Common sense is urged from residents across the two counties, whether it’s taking an extra bottle of water in the car, staying indoors in the middle of the day, or checking in on an elderly neighbour.

Assistant chief constable of Leicestershire Police, Kerry Smith added: “Many people will be tempted to spend longer than usual outdoors this weekend, but it is important to remember the significant risks that come with the heatwave and to take steps to keep safe, failing to do so could make you very poorly and you may need treatment at a time when the hospitals are simply too busy.”

Her comments were echoed by the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

Their chief fire officer, Callum Faint said: “Hot weather can lead to all sorts of risky behaviour.

"As emergency services we’re seeing more young children getting into trouble around water and more barbeques getting out of control.”

Emergency meetings will take place ahead of the weekend to monitor the risks and take further action if needed.

Residents are encouraged to follow the simple advice and visit the NHS website for information: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/

Tips include:

• look out for others, especially older people, young children, and babies and those

with underlying health conditions

• drink plenty of water; sugary, alcoholic, and caffeinated drinks can make you more

dehydrated

• close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and

remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

• open windows when it feels cooler outside and it’s safe to do so

• never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, or

animals

• try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

• walk in the shade, apply sunscreen, and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat

• avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day