BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Ashleigh Plumptre of Nigeria and Lucy Bronze of England compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Ashleigh, who started out playing the game for Asfordby Amateurs’ juniors and attended primary school in Melton, came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when her left-footed shot crashed off the underside of the bar with England goalkeeper Mary Earps well beaten.

Ashleigh, who has played in the Women’s Super League for Leicester City last season, was one of the stand-out players in the game despite facing Lionesses superstars like Alessio Russo and Lucy Bronze.