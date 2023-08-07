News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Heartbreak for Melton girl after dramatic World Cup win for the Lionesses

It was heartbreak for Melton girl Ashleigh Plumptre this morning (Monday) when her Nigeria team was beaten in a penalty shoot-out by England Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup last 16 tie in Australia.
By Nick Rennie
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Ashleigh Plumptre of Nigeria and Lucy Bronze of England compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Ashleigh Plumptre of Nigeria and Lucy Bronze of England compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Ashleigh Plumptre of Nigeria and Lucy Bronze of England compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Ashleigh, who started out playing the game for Asfordby Amateurs’ juniors and attended primary school in Melton, came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when her left-footed shot crashed off the underside of the bar with England goalkeeper Mary Earps well beaten.

Ashleigh, who has played in the Women’s Super League for Leicester City last season, was one of the stand-out players in the game despite facing Lionesses superstars like Alessio Russo and Lucy Bronze.

The match finished 0-0 after extra time with England reduced to 10 players following a red card for star striker Lauren James shortly before the end of normal time and the Lionesses went on to win 4-2 on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals after a dramatic clash in Brisbane.

Related topics:Ashleigh PlumptreMeltonAustraliaWomen's Super LeagueLeicester City