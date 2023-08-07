Heartbreak for Melton girl after dramatic World Cup win for the Lionesses
Ashleigh, who started out playing the game for Asfordby Amateurs’ juniors and attended primary school in Melton, came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when her left-footed shot crashed off the underside of the bar with England goalkeeper Mary Earps well beaten.
Ashleigh, who has played in the Women’s Super League for Leicester City last season, was one of the stand-out players in the game despite facing Lionesses superstars like Alessio Russo and Lucy Bronze.
The match finished 0-0 after extra time with England reduced to 10 players following a red card for star striker Lauren James shortly before the end of normal time and the Lionesses went on to win 4-2 on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals after a dramatic clash in Brisbane.