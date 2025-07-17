Cheques being presented at Melton market for the new ECG equipment, from left, Scott Ruck (director of auctions) & Amelia Woolford-Stannage (marketing executive), Heather Dawes (LRSN), Alice Clayton (LRSN), Sir Richard Tollemache Bt (MBAS president) and Johnathan Thompson (MBAS chairman)

Farmers and agricultural workers will be able to get ECG heart health tests at Melton Mowbray livestock market thanks to a fundraising campaign.

Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) provides a nurse at the market on a fortnightly basis in a free unit shared with the Farming Community Network.

It is a vital service because it can provide an early warning system for farmers who often fall through the NHS net through not being able to visit their GP due to long working hours in rural locations.

The nurse already provides blood pressure and cholesterol checks alongside a friendly chat and makes referrals if there is anything of concern.

The addition of a simple ECG machine will only add to their ability to spot a problem or allay farmers’ concerns.

The equipment has been partly paid for by the generosity of farming customers and supporters at the market.

The Melton & Belvoir Agricultural Society, which organises the annual fatstock show and sale and the market itself presented cheques totalling £3,070 to the LRSN help pay for the additional equipment.

A spokesperson for LRSN said: “We are extremely grateful for the support of the Melton & Belvoir Agricultural Society, the market and their members.

"The LRSN nursing team offer a vital service to the farming community, and we are excited to be able to add this new test to our offer.

"We know that many in the farming community struggle to prioritise their own health over the health of their business, stock or crops, so it’s important that the LRSN nurses are able to offer accessible routine health screening.”

Hugh Brown, CEO of Melton Mowbray Market, said: “It is clear that the nursing support at the market is highly valued by our farming customers and they have generously donated to this cause.”

Jonathan Thompson, chair of the Melton and Belvoir Agricultural Society, said: “The society acts to promote agriculture in the region for this and future generations.

"As a result of a generous donation, we are delighted to support the LRSN nurses at Melton Mowbray Market.”

Health and mental health support is available for farm workers every Tuesday at Melton market.