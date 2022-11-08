Chris Haggett and Serena Moir pictured after winning the tango competition at Blackpool at the weekend

Chris and partner, Serena Moir, triumphed at the weekend in a prestigious dancing competition at the iconic Blackpool Winter Gardens.

They won tango competition in the Over 40s’ category at the annual ISTD Grand Finals, beating 23 other couples.

Chris told the Melton Times: “We have never won this competition before but we have made the top six a few times.

Chris Haggett and Serena Moir pictured after winning the tango competition at Blackpool at the weekend

"It is a knockout competition so each time less couples compete and you have to wait at the side of the floor for your number to be called out to see if you have made it into the next round. It was all very exciting.”