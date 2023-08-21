Andrew Stockdale with his beloved spaniels

Andrew Stockdale, known affectionately as Stockie or Stock, was found on Melton Spinney Road on the evening of August 3.

It is unclear why he passed away and an inquest will be held in due course. He was 53.

Flowers and messages have been left at the side of the road where Andrew was found and his partner, Lou Tarry, has paid a moving tribute to the man she was in a loving relationship with for 27 years.

Andrew Stockdale pictured out cycling

Lou told the Melton Times: “He lived life to the full and we had some fantastic times together.

“Stock, as I called him, was a very active guy and he was one of those people who would help anybody.

“That was the mark of the man - he was so kind and generous and I’ll miss him so much.”

Andrew grew up in Melton and attended St Francis Primary School, in the town, and De Lisle College, Loughborough.

Andrew Stockdale in the thick of the action while playing for Melton Mowbray Rugby Club

He did an engineering apprenticeship, studying at Melton College, and he worked as an engineer.

Andrew, who leaves a brother and a sister, loved playing sport and many will know him from his years playing for Melton Mowbray Rugby Club.

He was also a keen swimmer and cyclist, recently joining Melton Olympic Cycling Club.

‘Stock had so many passions,” said Lou.

Andrew Stockdale on his motorcycle in his younger years

"In his 20s and 30s he loved his motorbikes.

"Rugby was a big part of his life and he loved being out on his road bike.

"We went on loads of skiing holidays too.”

Another favourite pursuit for Andrew was spending time with their dogs, a sprocker spaniel called Margot and springer spaniel, Star.

“He walked and walked those dogs. And of course he stopped to talk to loads of people because he knew so many people in the town,” said Lou.

She added: "The support I’ve had from friends and family has been phenomenal - there are no words to describe it. They are holding me up right now.”

A celebration of Andrew’s life is at St Mary's Church, Melton, on Tuesday August 29, at 10am, followed by cremation at Loughborough.