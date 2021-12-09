Have your say on Melton’s leisure facilities

An aerial view of Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton PHOTO Mark @ Aerialview360 EMN-210912-165525001

The borough council has secured funding through the Leicester and Leicestershire Local Enterprise Partnership to spend on developing proposals to upgrade the current leisure offering and build a business case for new developments.

The work will also consider how physical facilities, such as a leisure centre, fit within a broader package of health, leisure and well-being services elsewhere in the town, for example by using outdoor open spaces.

Councillor Rob Bindloss, portfolio holder for growth and prosperity, said: “We want to provide our community with facilities that they are proud of and enjoy using.

“There are several elements we have to consider when looking at leisure provision within the area over the coming years, and getting as much feedback from residents and potential users of these facilities is absolutely key to ensuring their ongoing success. I would encourage residents to fill in this survey and pass it on to friends and family to do the same.”

Go online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BHHZPFF or www.melton.gov.uk/consultations to give your views and contribute to the council survey.