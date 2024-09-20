Melton Mowbray town centre

Residents and visitors are being invited to give feedback on what they think of Melton Mowbray town centre and how resources should be allocated for it.

This is the second annual Town Centre Perception Survey organised by Melton Borough Council to help the authority gain valuable insight into how Melton is perceived and where funding should be spent.

In 2023, the survey had 367 participants from a wide range of age groups.

This provided a baseline for the council to evaluate the effectiveness of investments in the town and gather essential data to shape future strategies and plans.

Participation in the survey is straightforward, with options to complete it online or via paper forms available from the Parkside council offices or on request.

Officers will also be in locations across the town centre area over the coming weeks, giving members of the public the chance to take part.

By making the survey accessible and easy to complete, the council aims to encourage maximum participation, ensuring that the voices of all community members are heard.

As part of the work to enable residents to participate in the survey, officers from the council will be holding a stall at Melton town market on Tuesday, between 9am and 2pm.

The stall will offer a variety of information to residents and visitors alike and will showcase the work that has been funded as part of this initiative.

Leader of the council, Councillor Pip Allnatt, who is also portfolio holder for key project delivery, said: “Melton Borough Council remains committed to transparency and community engagement, and this survey is proof of our dedication to continuous improvement and responsive governance.

"Residents and visitors, alike, are urged to take a few moments to provide feedback to guide the future of Melton Mowbray town centre.

"We will take on board your opinions before planning for the future of our town centre.

"Additionally, the market stall will offer insight into the allocation of funds and areas of investment."

The survey is a product of the £1.59M funding from the UK government allocated towards an investment initiative for the borough.

Approximately £750K of this fund has been assigned or utilised on the enhancement of the town centre.

This allocation includes £82K of free-to use business advice which has benefited town centre businesses while a total of £384K is expected to be awarded in business and community grants to town centre businesses.

The remainder has gone towards a number of other initiatives, including the employment of a designated Town Centre Operative to keep the town clean and tidy, the procurement and development of a Town Centre Design Guide, investment in tourism and a market appraisal to name a few.

The other half of the £1.59M has been used for projects across the wider borough such as the Rural Food Hub Network, Work and Skills Project, health checks for agricultural workers and the employment of a community coordinator.

Councillor Allnatt added: "So far progress has established a strong foundation, on which we will continue to build and revitalise our town centre.

"I look forward to reading the opinions of local residents.”

The survey runs until midnight on Wednesday October 16.

Click HERE to complete it.