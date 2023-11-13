Residents are being urged to give their views on plans to close the household waste and recycling site at Somerby and amend the opening hours of the tip at Melton’s Lake Terrace.

A sign directing residents to the Somerby household waste and recycling site

Leicestershire County Council is running a public consultation on the cost-cutting proposals with comments needing to be made before the deadline of January 24.

The authority is also proposing to close all of its sites on Christmas Eve and change summer opening hours.

If all the plans are approved following the consultation exercise it will save County Hall a total of £420,000 at a time when its finances are severely stretched due to funding shortfalls.

The council wants to close its Market Harborough and Shepshed sites, as well as Somerby.

Opening days for Melton’s household waste site would changes from the current Thursday to Monday to a new schedule of Saturday to Wednesday, to ensure every tip has sufficient resources as a result of the planned cuts and amendments.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and green agenda, said: “We’re in listening mode here. We want to know what people think of our pragmatic proposals that make savings but also minimise any impact on residents.

“We’re the lowest funded council in the UK and we’re doing what we can to make services as efficient as possible, but the growing pressures mean we have to make tough decisions like the ones put forward here.

“Please complete the consultation as we really do welcome everyone’s thoughts.”