Cycling enthusiasts like young Vale of Belvoir fundraiser, Rupert Brooke, will benefit from a new network of cycling routes

Leicestershire County Council has launched a public consultation using an innovative interactive map with comments invited before the November 16 deadline.

Residents can directly indicate the changes they would like to see – such as new cycle lanes, roundabouts or walking trails – and attach their ideas for making cycling and walking within and through these areas easier and more accessible.

County Halll is using Social Pinpoint, a community engagement tool, to hold its North of Leicester and Melton Mowbray Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan engagement.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways, transportation and flooding, said: “This plan will shape local walking and cycle routes in Melton Mowbray and the area north of Leicester for the future, so the more input we receive from local residents, businesses, visitors and councillors, the better for us all.

“The changes we go on to make, incorporating the public’s feedback, will help us to travel more easily and sustainably and cut congestion and pollution, securing safer and greener communities for Leicestershire.”

Following the adoption of the Cycling and Walking Strategy and Action Plan in 2021, the council is now developing plans for several areas of the county, in addition to supporting district councils who choose to develop them for their areas.

The Loughborough and South of Leicester Plan was the first of these, held earlier this year.

The North of Leicester and Melton Mowbray plan is the next step towards establishing an attractive, integrated cycling and walking network across the county.

Cycle ‘superhighways’, which consist of nominated lanes with priority for cyclists, are included in the county council’s proposals and are designed to help the authority meet its ambitious net zero carbon reduction goals.

Delivery of these measures, as well as other proposals and suggestions arising from the plan and engagement, will be subject to the council securing sufficient funding.

Click HERE to have a say on the draft plan using the Social Pinpoint consultation document.