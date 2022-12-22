Have your say on county council's budget plans
Residents in the Melton borough are being asked for their views on Leicestershire County Council’s proposed budget, which includes a five per cent rise in the authority’s share of local Council Tax bills.
A County Hall has launched a consultation on the plans, which include a £508million major capital investment over four years, £59milion of efficiency savings and £4million of service cuts in a bid to balance the books in a challenging financial climate for the council.Residents, businesses, organisations and staff are all encouraged to comment on the plan, which is designed to protect public services and support vulnerable people during tough economic times.Deputy council leader, Deborah Taylor, said: “Our priority is ensuring vulnerable people continue to receive services they depend on, despite soaring year-on-year demand. That’s why our plan earmarks an extra £57m for support – but this also means that difficult decisions lie ahead.“Local government is facing an ever increasing squeeze on funding so service reductions and a Council Tax increase also feature in our proposals.”
County Hall’s share of Council Tax is by far the biggest element of the final bill with Melton Borough Council, police, fire and parish councils still to finalise their required shares.
A five per cent Council Tax rise in the county council’s share includes a two per cent adult social care levy and would mean an average Band D home would pay £1,525.
Click HERE to respond to the consultation or email [email protected] to get a paper copy by January 15.The council’s cabinet will agree final proposals before the budget is agreed at a meeting of the county council in February.