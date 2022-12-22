A County Hall has launched a consultation on the plans, which include a £508million major capital investment over four years, £59milion of efficiency savings and £4million of service cuts in a bid to balance the books in a challenging financial climate for the council.Residents, businesses, organisations and staff are all encouraged to comment on the plan, which is designed to protect public services and support vulnerable people during tough economic times.Deputy council leader, Deborah Taylor, said: “Our priority is ensuring vulnerable people continue to receive services they depend on, despite soaring year-on-year demand. That’s why our plan earmarks an extra £57m for support – but this also means that difficult decisions lie ahead.“Local government is facing an ever increasing squeeze on funding so service reductions and a Council Tax increase also feature in our proposals.”