Residents across Leicestershire are being asked to give their views on the county council’s spending plans for what the authority says is its ‘toughest budget challenge we’ve faced’.

Leicestershire County Council's Glenfield offices

County Hall wants to invest £127millions more to meet growing demand, mainly in social care, and an extra £113milion to cover inflation and the National Living Wage increase.

The plan also forecasts a worrying budget gap of £85million by 2028 after planned savings.

If approved, the budget would see a three per cent increase next year in the county council’s share of Council Tax bills, generating £11million for front line services.

A further £7million will be raised from a two per cent increase in the adult social care precept.

Spiralling social care prices, growing service demand and inflation are driving up costs for councils across the country and means that for the first time, it’s planned to use up to £12million of reserves to help balance the books next year.

Declan Keegan, the council’s director of corporate resources, said: “This is the toughest budget challenge we’ve faced.

"Simply put, rapidly rising demand for services, growing costs and inflation by far outstrip the increased income we receive.

"Although we are not in crisis, we have to tackle the 20 per cent gap between expenditure and income, so need to deliver services differently.

“Using reserves has to be a one-off. It’s a sticking plaster for next year and we’ll have to consider other ways of generating large savings.

“It’s important we hear from residents and businesses and I’d encourage people to complete the survey.”