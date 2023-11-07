Residents and business owners across the Melton borough are being asked for their views on proposed changes to the Local Plan, which sets out the council’s vision for future housing, employment and infrastructure developments.

Melton Mowbray town centre looking down Nottingham Street

Councillors sat down at the end of September to take a required five-year review of the adopted Melton Local Plan and they agreed it was appropriate to undertake a ‘partial update’ to ensure the effectiveness of the policies is maintained and to reflect changes to national guidance.

The current plan was adopted back in 2018, after lengthy debate and consultation, and it will run up to 2036.

Suggested updates can now be viewed by local people and they are invited to make comments on them – before the deadline of January 7 next year - in what is the first stage in preparing the Melton Local Plan Partial Update.

The results will be used to prepare an updated version of the Plan, for which the council will undertake a further period of public consultation next year.

Councillor Margaret Glancy, portfolio holder for governance, environment and regulatory services, said: “The Local Plan plays a huge part in how we can develop our borough in the future.

"It sets out policies which affect future developments by outlining how we can enhance the environment and aim for quality designed sustainable developments to be built within the borough.

“This partial update is necessary to ensure our policies stay up to date and reflect national guidance.

"We have suggested multiple options on how we can move forward with the update and I encourage everyone to share their comments and help us shape the future of our borough.”

Click HERE to complete the consultation online or collect a paper form from Melton and Bottesford Libraries or the borough council’s Parkside offices, and returning it to Planning Policy, Melton Borough Council Parkside office, Station Approach, Burton Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1GH. Alternatively, you can request a paper representation form by calling 01664 502 502.