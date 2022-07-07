Have you nominated anyone yet for the Best of Melton Awards ?

Some of the winners from the 2021 Best of Melton Awards

The awards, which is this year held in association with headline sponsor The Melton Building Society, recognise the achievements of businesses and organisations throughout the borough.

They also honour those special people and community groups who have made a difference in the community.

Organiser Linda Pritchard said: “This is your opportunity to make sure those people and organisations in the Melton borough are recognised for the great things they are doing.

Best of Melton Awards 2022

"We’ve also still got opportunities to sponsor some of the award categories so please do get in touch via the details below or through our dedicated awards website.”

Categories: Best place to Eat/ Drink; Best new Business/Start Up; Leisure & Tourism Award; After Dark Award; Business Person of the Year; Independent Retailer; Primary School Pupil of the Year; Secondary School Pupil of the Year; Community Group/Project of the Year; Best Local Food/Drink Producer; Child of Courage; Employee/Team of the Year; Young (Business) Entrepreneur of the Year (for under 35 years); Customer Focus; Apprentice of the year; Contribution to the Community; Health Hero Award (Professional); Health Hero Award (volunteer/carer).

There will also be an overall Business of the Year award selected by the judging panel from the winners of the business categories.

To enter yourself or nominate a contender for the awards visit our awards website at www.bestofmelton.co.uk/ email [email protected] or call 07837308942.

Deadline for nominations is August 19 and the winners will receive their awards at a glittering ceremony in September, with tickets available nearer to this date.

Simon Taylor, CEO of The Melton Building Society, said: "We are looking forward to a fun evening of giving thanks and recognition to those who so deserve it.”