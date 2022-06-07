Have a say on plans to support carers in Leicestershire

The Leicestershire County Council offices in Glenfield

A six-week consultation has been launched this week, to coincide with Carers’ Week, on the Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland (LLR) Carers Strategy 2022-2025.

The aim of the strategy has been developed jointly by Leicester City Council, Leicestershire County Council and Rutland Council and the Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) to help the estimated 100,000 carers in Leicestershire.The consultation seeks the views of public, carers themselves and the people they look after as well as organisations that work with carers, and council staff.

Views are being sought through an online questionnaire and via targeted group consultation with carers, particularly those who are currently accessing support from the county council.

Councillor Christine Radford, the county council’s cabinet member for adults and communities, said: “Looking after a person that you care about is something that many of us want to do.

“Caring can be very rewarding, helping a person develop or re-learn skills, or simply helping to make sure your loved one is as well supported as they can be.

“If you’re a carer or you’re looked after yourself or you’re part of the wider care industry please take part in the consultation and help us inform our final strategy. “

An engagement exercise last year demonstrated that Leicestershire carers continue to identify with the priorities contained in the 2018-2021 Strategy.

These included recognising and valuing carers, helping them have their own lives alongside their caring responsibilities and making sure they have the support they need at the times the need it.

The consultation will shape the final version of the refreshed Carers’ Strategy for the coming three years, establish future plans across the partnership, and set out specific actions for the county council to address in Leicestershire.

The survey outcomes, the final refreshed strategy and an action plan for Leicestershire will be discussed by members of the council's Adults and Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee and Cabinet in the autumn.