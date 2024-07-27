Police activity in Melton Mowbray town centre this year

Residents and business owners across the Melton borough are invited to contribute to a new strategy aimed at making it a safer place to live and work.

The survey has been launched by Melton Borough Council to help shape the aims of the Safer Melton Partnership strategy for the next five years.

The organisation brings together a range of partners including police, fire service, health, councils and voluntary sector partners with a focus on reducing crime and anti-social behaviour in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Sarah Cox, chair of the safer Melton partnership, said: “As a partnership, we want to know your views about how you think we can make Melton a safer place to live, work and visit.

"Whether you are a resident, a visitor or a business, we know how important it is that you are safe and feel safe in our borough.

“This is your opportunity to have your say on the things matter to you, so that the Safer Melton Partnership can focus their plans and efforts on these things to ensure Melton is somewhere that everyone feels safe now and in the future."

Comments can be made after clicking HERE and completing the survey by 11.59pm on Friday August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those unable to complete the survey online, paper copies can be requested by calling 01664 502 502 or by visiting the council offices.