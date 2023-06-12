Harby illustrator's work brings new book to life

The launch of Oncar's Adventure At Rutland Water, from left: Kevin Becken (illustrator), Tracey Dene Powell (writer), Dr Jean Penny OBE and David Penny (sponsors)

Kevin Becken’s illustrations bring the book to life – it tells the story of a panther’s journey around the reservoir after escaping from captivity, how he meets a range of animals and learns about trust, friendship and respect.

Written by Whissendine author, Tracey Dene Powell, the book was sponsored by Whissendine residents, David and Jean Penny, which enabled the creative team to give every primary school in Rutland free copies. The aim is to donate copies to all primary schools in Leicestershire too.

Rutland's High Sheriff, Geraldine Feehally, attended the launch event, alongside the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, Sir Laurence and Lady Howard, Tim Appleton MBE and Mark Andrews, Rutland County Council’s CEO.

The book cover for Oncar's Adventure At Rutland Water

Kevin said: “I first met Tracey when she was auditioning the voice actors, and she asked if I knew an illustrator and I said ‘me’.

"A few scenes really captured my imagination, and I tried to capture those and to put the emotion of those scenes into the faces of the characters.

“I also voiced the badger and the bat.

"That was interesting, as they have very different ways of speaking - especially when the bat is speaking to the badger. I did have to research some street slang for the role.”.

Author, Tracey, said: "To know that my book is going to reach and inspire so many children is the most wonderful feeling.