Hamilton fun day provides charity cash boost for hospice cause

This year’s Hamilton fun run and family fun day raised £1,700 for LOROS, the Leicestershire hospice.
By Nick Rennie
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST
Some of the competitors at the 2023 Hamilton fun run in MeltonSome of the competitors at the 2023 Hamilton fun run in Melton
Some of the competitors at the 2023 Hamilton fun run in Melton

More than 60 runners and walkers took part in the 5km run this year, with Alex Benzie winning in a time of 23 minutes and 37 seconds.

There was also a great turnout throughout the day at the event, at Melton’s Hamilton Tennis Club.

Organiser Patrick Wainwright said: “We need to thank the many helpers, who contribute and give their time every year and, of course, the runners and walkers who came on the day.

"The bouncy castles were sponsored by the Hamilton management team, the fun run medals by local company, DVS Commercials, while BE Event Hire loaned equipment to us, free of charge, and Sugar Shamrocks donated all the cakes.”

“The weather was fine on the day and that helped the run flow in to a great afternoon at the Hamilton club.”

