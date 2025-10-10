The Kick Up the Arts team with their awards for winning the Arts & Culture Award at the recent Melton BID Business Awards

Halloween-themed arts and crafts workshops are being offered to children in Melton Mowbray during half-term.

The award-winning team from Kick Up the Arts are putting on the Autumn Creative Club at their unit in the Bell Centre, off Nottingham Street, between October 20 and 22.

The sessions, from 9am to 3pm each day, are aimed at youngsters aged six to eight and promise a range of activities, including making clay ghosts, spooky tombstones and bat pom poms.

A spokesperson for Kick Up the Arts commented: “We continue to provide creative activities and sessions for the community and the wider public.

"This October half-term, we can’t wait to welcome you to our Halloween-themed activities and children’s clubs, running from Monday to Wednesday of the half-term week.”

Kick Up the Arts has made great strides since starting up in the town centre just over a year ago, with a wide variety of creative outlets, workshops, and sessions for all ages and groups.

They recently proudly received the Arts and Culture Award at the Melton BID Business Awards.

"None of this would have been possible without the visitors who attend our workshops and sessions, the schools, local businesses, Melton BID, and the council for their support and collaboration with us, and everybody in the community who has shown such support,” the team added.

"We also owe enormous gratitude to our volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to help us. We couldn’t appreciate them more and we’re so grateful to them for helping us on this journey.”

Go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/autumn-creative-club-halloween-childrens-club-ages-68-tickets-1559582656709 to book a place on the half-term creative workshops.