Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, county council cabinet member for highways, transport and flooding, with some of the vehicles which will be used to keep Leicestershire moving this winter

The first delivery of grit has arrived and county council highways' teams will continue to receive regular deliveries with the authority's stockpile expected to reach around 16,500 tonnes this winter, with 23 gritters ready to hit the road.

Nearly half of the county’s roads are gritted in response to roads being covered by ice, snow or frost, which equates to around 1,300 miles of highway.

The council’s winter preparedness is also supported by snow wardens in local communities, who assist with clearing paths in their area.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways, transport and flooding, said: “Our teams run a round-the-clock service every winter, and, as with previous years, we’re continuing to keep an eye on temperatures.

“Our teams will be ready to spread more than 120 tonnes of salt per night. With the priorities being our key routes and roads, we’ll make sure Leicestershire stays moving.”

The council is also putting plenty of focus this year on flood preparation, with heavy rainfall already landing across the county over the past few days.

With the onset of winter also comes at a time when people across Leicestershire are feeling the impact of spiralling costs so advice and support is available too, including how to make your home warm and energy-efficient.