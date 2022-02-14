Gran’s mohican raises thousands for Melton church refurb

Frances Levett (left) presents a fundraising cheque to Father Tom McGovern for St John's Catholic Church in Melton, with fellow church members Ann Kirby and Sheila Sulley EMN-220213-181203001

Frances Levett hoped to raise a few hundred pounds from sponsors for the work at St John’s by wearing the radical haircut in church and around town but she has been amazed with the response.

She handed over a cheque to the parish priest Father Tom McGovern at the Thorpe End church to help pay for a £45,000 project, which has included the repainting of the sanctuary, using elements and motifs from the original Victorian design, which had been painted over in subsequent redecoration jobs.

Frances, who is chair of the Friends of St John’s, told the Melton Times: “I would like to thank everyone who has sponsored me.

The striking mohican sported by Frances Levett, which has raised £5,700 for St John’s Catholic Church in Melton EMN-220213-181153001

“When we started fundraising I said I would have a mohican done if the total reached £1,000.

“People were very generous and when I had the hairstyle done people seemed to like it.”

St John’s, which was built in 1842, was designed by a renowned architect, AWN Pugin, and it originally had intricate colourful artwork.

Unsympathetic alterations have spoiled the integrity of the building with the designs being painted over.

St John's Catholic Church in Melton EMN-220213-181214001

That look has now been restored with elements of that early design using clay-based paints.