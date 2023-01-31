Craven Street residents in Melton enjoy a street party to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee last summer

Leicestershire County Council says it is offering free road closure applications bashes on Saturday May 6 and across the weekend, including the Bank Holiday Monday – it normally costs hundreds of pounds to apply.

The fee waiver also includes parties on the Sunday for the Coronation Big Lunch, at which neighbours and communities across the country are invited to share food and fun together.

County council leader, Nick Rushton, said: “The Coronation of His Majesty the King will be an historic event for the country - and the county of Leicestershire.

"We want to help people to celebrate and encourage communities to come together to mark this special occasion, so we’ll be waiving road closure fees."However, if individuals or communities are planning an event, such as a street party, you will need to let us know in good time, so that the necessary arrangements can be put in place.”

The applications for temporary traffic orders, which involve road closures if events are being held on the highway, usually cost in the region of £400 to £650. The deadline to apply is Friday March 31.

So far, groups in Lutterworth, Syston, Castle Donington and Hugglescote are among the communities who have applied for the traffic orders.