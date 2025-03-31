Christopher Lovegrove, Jacob Howard, Jack Anderson and Jake Mogg, who are preparing for the Longest Day Golf Challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support

Four young Melton golfers are taking on the golfing equivalent of the marathon in aid of a charity close to all of their hearts.

Christopher Lovegrove, Jacob Howard, Jack Anderson and Jake Mogg will be aiming to complete 72 holes in a day at the Longest Day Golf Challenge at Belton Woods golf course, near Grantham.

All money raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support, which helps people being treated for cancer and their loved ones.

They are in training to play four rounds of golf in a day – walking around 26 miles in the process – after starting at around 4.30am, on Friday July 25.

Their captain, Christopher, said: “We’re really excited about taking on this year’s Longest Day Golf Challenge.

"It’s great to get a group of the fellas together, play some golf and raise money for Macmillan to help people living with cancer at the same time.”

Go to www.longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/neverseenaneagle to pledge money to their online sponsorship page.