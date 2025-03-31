Golfers to play four rounds in a day for cancer charity

By Nick Rennie
Published 31st Mar 2025, 16:13 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 16:27 BST
Christopher Lovegrove, Jacob Howard, Jack Anderson and Jake Mogg, who are preparing for the Longest Day Golf Challenge for Macmillan Cancer SupportChristopher Lovegrove, Jacob Howard, Jack Anderson and Jake Mogg, who are preparing for the Longest Day Golf Challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support
Christopher Lovegrove, Jacob Howard, Jack Anderson and Jake Mogg, who are preparing for the Longest Day Golf Challenge for Macmillan Cancer Support
Four young Melton golfers are taking on the golfing equivalent of the marathon in aid of a charity close to all of their hearts.

Christopher Lovegrove, Jacob Howard, Jack Anderson and Jake Mogg will be aiming to complete 72 holes in a day at the Longest Day Golf Challenge at Belton Woods golf course, near Grantham.

All money raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support, which helps people being treated for cancer and their loved ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are in training to play four rounds of golf in a day – walking around 26 miles in the process – after starting at around 4.30am, on Friday July 25.

Their captain, Christopher, said: “We’re really excited about taking on this year’s Longest Day Golf Challenge.

"It’s great to get a group of the fellas together, play some golf and raise money for Macmillan to help people living with cancer at the same time.”

Go to www.longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/neverseenaneagle to pledge money to their online sponsorship page.

Related topics:Macmillan Cancer SupportMeltonGrantham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice