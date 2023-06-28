News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Go-ahead expected now for new Melton and Syston electoral constituency

A significant change in how Melton borough residents elect their MP has passed through a crucial consultation stage and is likely to be rubber-stamped in Parliament.
By Nick Rennie
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST
The recommended new electoral area of Melton and SystonThe recommended new electoral area of Melton and Syston
The recommended new electoral area of Melton and Syston

The Boundary Commission has today (Wednesday) submitted its final recommendation to scrap the existing Rutland and Melton constituency and replace it with a new electoral area covering Melton and Syston.

All the Rutland wards and some from Harborough district, which have been grouped with Melton for the last 13 years, will transfer to another new constituency called Rutland and Stamford.

If the recommended changes are officially ratified, Melton will elect a new MP at the next General Election, with current incumbent, Alicia Kearns, having already been nominated as the Conservative Party’s candidate for the new Rutland and Stamford seat.

Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, who will be standing in the new Rutland and Stamford seat if it is approved as expectedRutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, who will be standing in the new Rutland and Stamford seat if it is approved as expected
Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, who will be standing in the new Rutland and Stamford seat if it is approved as expected
Most Popular

Melton and Syston would have a total electorate of 71,615 and include the Charnwood district wards of East Goscote, Queniborough, Sileby, Syston East, Syston West, Thurmaston and Wreake Villages.

The following Melton wards will also be included: Asfordby, Bottesford, Croxton Kerrial, Frisby-on-the-Wreake, Gaddesby, Long Clawson and Stathern, Melton Craven, Melton Dorian, Melton Egerton, Melton Newport, Melton Sysonby, Melton Warwick, Old Dalby, Somerby, Waltham-on-the-Wolds and Wymondham.

Mrs Kearns had indicated she wanted the existing Rutland and Melton arrangement retained, arguing in the consultation that both areas shared close community links through their rurality and that the suburban Syston area would be at odds with this.

The boundary commission, however, decided that Melton Mowbray and Syston are both ‘small towns with a rural hinterland, and that they are well connected along the A607’.

The recommended new Rutland and Stamford consitiuencyThe recommended new Rutland and Stamford consitiuency
The recommended new Rutland and Stamford consitiuency

The Boundary Commission for England has submitted its final recommendations report, for suggested changes across the country, to the Speaker of the House of Commons yesterday, and that report is now being laid before Parliament.

Secretary to the Commission, Tim Bowden, said: "We have taken into account over 60,000 public comments, travelled the country, and heard many passionate views about how best to reflect local community ties in our recommendations.

“We are confident that our final recommendations are the best reflection of the statutory rules Parliament has set us.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has participated in the 2023 Boundary Review.”

The Government now has four months to bring forward an Order to give effect to the final recommendations.

Related topics:Alicia KearnsMeltonParliamentStamford