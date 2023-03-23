Hamilton Tennis Club's members are preparing to host their annual open day

A family open day is on Sunday, April 2, from 10am to 4pm, and there will be activities led by Hamilton’s coach Libby Duncan, a chance to chat to members, free light refreshments and a barbecue.

Visitors will be able to look round the facilities, which include a licensed bar and spacious function rooms.

The club, which is based on Tennis Avenue, off Sandy Lane, is family and dog-friendly.

All ages are welcome at the event and racquets will be provided.

There will be special membership rates for anyone who signs up on the day.