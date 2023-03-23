News you can trust since 1859
Give tennis a go at Melton club's open day

Spring is in the air and Melton’s Hamilton Tennis Club, which is celebrating its centenary this year, is opening its doors and courts to anyone who wants to try the sport for free.

By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:17 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:17 GMT
Hamilton Tennis Club's members are preparing to host their annual open day
A family open day is on Sunday, April 2, from 10am to 4pm, and there will be activities led by Hamilton’s coach Libby Duncan, a chance to chat to members, free light refreshments and a barbecue.

Visitors will be able to look round the facilities, which include a licensed bar and spacious function rooms.

The club, which is based on Tennis Avenue, off Sandy Lane, is family and dog-friendly.

All ages are welcome at the event and racquets will be provided.

There will be special membership rates for anyone who signs up on the day.

Click HERE for more information about Hamilton Tennis Club or you can alternatively visit the club’s Facebook page or call 01664 562204.

