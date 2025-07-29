Gemma Fare, her daughter Annabelle who plays for an under 9s football team, and friend Sarah, celebrate England's win at The Cherry Tree pub in Melton

The founder of a thriving village football club for women and girls is expecting another surge in interest in the game following Sunday’s latest stunning success for the England Lionesses.

Asfordby Amateurs Ladies Girls and Inclusive FC already has 18 teams, with a massive new demand to join the club driven by Sarina Wiegman’s team winning the Euros three years ago.

And when Chloe Kelly fired home the decisive penalty in Sunday’s final shoot-out with Spain, Sharon Reason knew there would be many more young girls wanting to get involved in the sport.

Sharon, who started up the club in 1999 and now oversees more than 250 players ranging from under sevens up to adults, told the Melton Times: “Last time the women won we had over 100 new players in one year, so we are looking forward to more girls wanting to play, and being able to offer this locally.

Asfordby Girls FC players Evaline Duffy and Isabella Duffy with football coach Molly Tymanskyj and walking football player Trina Duffy

“We always have capacity for new players, and will always offer football to girls of all abilities.”

Sharon and some members of the club are in London this morning (Tuesday) to watch skipper Leah Williamson and her team-mates parade through the capital and in front of Buckingham Palace with their trophy and medals.

The Asfordby players and many other local residents cheered themselves hoarse watching television coverage of the England team’s triumph at the weekend.

Many will be dreaming of starring for the Lionesses in future tournaments and the club already has one former player who made it to the very top – Ashleigh Plumptre played for Nigeria in the 2023 World Cup finals against the Lionesses.