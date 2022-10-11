Get your tickets to see Dracula musical at Melton Theatre

Melton Theatre

The company, which is now in its 103rd year, is firmly established as a local institution for dramatic talent of all ages to collaborate on shows of exceptional quality.

Recent years have seen the company scale back to evenings of cabaret but Dracula the Musical is their first big production since 2020’s Pirates of Penzance.

With a cast and creative team featuring Melton Theatrical stalwarts Pete Etherington, Trevor Adams and James Gutteridge, alongside fresh talent in the form of recent Wedding Singer director Jak Beasley and stunning tenor vocalist Ryan Green – the show promises to be a spectacular and spooky ride.

A dress rehearsal of The Melton Mowbray Theatre Company's production of Dracula - The Musical

The musical takes the eponymous Bram Stoker novel as its narrative inspiration, marrying the vampirical plot with a showstopping score topped by the ballad ‘Please don’t make me love you’.

For James, who is chairman of the The Melton Mowbray Theatre Company, the opportunity to return to the company’s spiritual home in Melton Theatre has provided an exciting boost to preparations:

“Once again, everyone has worked so hard to create a magical and enjoyable show – I am sincerely grateful to our team who have worked so hard to make this happen,” he told the Melton Times.

"Everyone from our leading actors to our phenomenal band have created a piece that honours our founding director, Malcolm Sargeant’s, focus on values of hard work, inclusivity and friendship.”

