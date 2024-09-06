Competitors taking part in last year's Great Dalby Dollop

Entries are now being accepted for a popular fun run and walk near Melton Mowbray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Great Dalby Dollop takes place at Moscow Farm, on Burrough Road, Great Dalby, on Sunday November 17.

Participants can take on a 5km or a 10km course in the event, which will start at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It costs £10 to enter for adults and £5 for children aged 11 and under.

Proceeds go to St Swithun’s Church in the village.

Email Ruth Mann at [email protected] or call 01664 569290 or 07930 028043.