Get your entry in for the Great Dalby Dollop

By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Sep 2024, 10:56 BST
Competitors taking part in last year's Great Dalby Dollopplaceholder image
Competitors taking part in last year's Great Dalby Dollop
Entries are now being accepted for a popular fun run and walk near Melton Mowbray.

The annual Great Dalby Dollop takes place at Moscow Farm, on Burrough Road, Great Dalby, on Sunday November 17.

Participants can take on a 5km or a 10km course in the event, which will start at 11am.

It costs £10 to enter for adults and £5 for children aged 11 and under.

Proceeds go to St Swithun’s Church in the village.

Email Ruth Mann at [email protected] or call 01664 569290 or 07930 028043.

