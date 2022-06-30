Get your entries in for the Best of Melton Awards 2022

Winners of the Best of Melton Awards 2021 celebrate at the presentation ceremony

Entries are now open for the awards, which is this year held in association with headline sponsor The Melton Building Society, with the deadline August 19.

This is an opportunity for businesses and organisations to showcase their achievements, innovations and, in the face of another tough year, their readiness to think on their feet, not only for their own survival but for the benefit of the wider community.

Simon Taylor, CEO of The Melton Building Society, said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor of the Best of Melton Awards 2022. “This is a special and important event to celebrate the individuals and businesses that make our community such a fantastic place in which to live and work.

Best of Melton Awards logo 2022

"We are looking forward to a fun evening of giving thanks and recognition to those who so deserve it.”

To enter yourself or nominate a contender for the awards visit our awards website at www.bestofmelton.co.uk/ email [email protected] or call 07837308942.

The winners will receive their awards at a glittering ceremony in September, with tickets available nearer to this date.

Categories: Best place to Eat/ Drink; Best new Business/Start Up; Leisure & Tourism Award; After Dark Award; Business Person of the Year; Independent Retailer; Inspirational Young Person; Community Group/Project of the Year; Best Local Food/Drink Producer; Child of Courage; Employee/Team of the Year; Young (Business) Entrepreneur of the Year (for under 35 years); Customer Focus; Apprentice of the year; Contribution to the Community; Health Hero Award (Professional); Health Hero Award (volunteer/carer).

There will also be an overall Business of the Year award selected by the judging panel from the winners of the business categories.

Once the shortlisting process has been completed, all successful entrants will be contacted to arrange virtual visits/interviews.