An image from a previous edition of The Belvoir Challenge

Hundreds of runners will again be ploughing through the mud, footpaths and fields of the Vale, covering either the 15-mile route or the full 26 miles.

Start and finish is once again at the village hall at Harby with proceeds going once again to Harby Church of England Primary School.

The event brings together the whole school with it being managed and run solely by parents, grandparents, former pupils and the Friends of Harby School.

Shuttle buses will be put on as part of a park and ride scheme for those who take part.

This was introduced a few years ago and has significantly reduced the amount of traffic and parking issues in the village compared to previous events.

Online registrations have closed but participants can still register on the day.

The event starts at 9am and runners can check in online or at the venue.