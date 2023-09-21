News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Get ready to run or walk the Great Dalby Dollop

Entries are being taken now for next month’s Great Dalby Dollop Fun Run and Walk.
By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:12 BST
A previous edition of the popular Great Dalby DollopA previous edition of the popular Great Dalby Dollop
A previous edition of the popular Great Dalby Dollop

The event takes place on land at Moscow Farm in the village, close to Burrough Hill, over a 5km cross country course on Sunday October 22, starting at 11am.

Prizes will be awarded for the first male and female runner home, the quickest child aged 11 and under, the best runner with a dog, and top villager, with all finishers receiving a medal and refreshments.

Organisers, the St Swithuns PCC, say dogs are welcome but must be on leads or harnesses at all times.

Hot food and drinks will be on sale at the start and finish lines.

Most Popular

Entry fees are £10 for adults and £5 for children aged 11 and under.

Participants can pre-enter or enter on the day, from 9.30am.

Email Ruth Mann at [email protected] or call 01664 569290 or 07930 028043 for further information and entry forms.

Follow the event on the ‘Great Dalby Dollop’ Facebook page.

Related topics:ParticipantsOrganisersFacebook