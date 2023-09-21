A previous edition of the popular Great Dalby Dollop

The event takes place on land at Moscow Farm in the village, close to Burrough Hill, over a 5km cross country course on Sunday October 22, starting at 11am.

Prizes will be awarded for the first male and female runner home, the quickest child aged 11 and under, the best runner with a dog, and top villager, with all finishers receiving a medal and refreshments.

Organisers, the St Swithuns PCC, say dogs are welcome but must be on leads or harnesses at all times.

Hot food and drinks will be on sale at the start and finish lines.

Entry fees are £10 for adults and £5 for children aged 11 and under.

Participants can pre-enter or enter on the day, from 9.30am.

Email Ruth Mann at [email protected] or call 01664 569290 or 07930 028043 for further information and entry forms.